US Senator Blunt Calls for Solutions to Interstate Flooding

Arnold, MO (KMOX) – US Senator Roy Blunt tells KMOX keeping interstates open is a top priority in future flooding.
Blunt met with officials in Arnold Saturday to talk about flood recovery efforts.
He says it’s time for the Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Department of Transportation to find a solution to flood-covered interstates. “If you’re talking about closing Interstate 55, Interstate 44, Interstate 70 in any of those cases you’re not only disrupting people’s lives but your also disrupting the economy and public safety.” Blunt says the resources are available for the agencies to begin work on options.
Blunt adds it’s also time for a serious review of the federal flood insurance program.