For The Love Of Legos

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Eight-hundred area youths and adults took time out of their Sunday schedules to get creative.

They accepted the challenge to “Build Saint Louis” out of 50,000 Lego bricks.

“It’s not cookie-cutter. We’re not saying here are the exact parts, the exact pieces, you have to follow step-by-step. We tell them to get creative. We have all the pieces. Go for it, ” said Erin Morse with Play-Well TEKnologies.

Morse said some who came to the Grant’s View Branch Library in South County on Sunday afternoon chose to build mini Gateway Arches, while others tried their hands at making versions of Six Flags Saint Louis.

Morse told KMOX News the best feeling comes from watching a child think there’s no way he or she could ever build something cool, “We give them a few steps, ideas, and guidance. Then they go and do it. They look at you with a special look in their eyes that, hey I did this. There’s that click.”

Morse said Play-Well TEKnologies has some Lego STEM engineering summer camps planned in St. Louis. Click here to access their website and enter your zip code to find out when and where the nearest one will be.