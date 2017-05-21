KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

One Killed In Wildwood Crash

May 21, 2017 9:31 PM
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police were still sorting out the details of a head-on fatal crash, Sunday night.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 4:35 at the intersection of Highway 100 and St. Albans Road in Wildwood.

Officers say a 44-year-old man driving a small SUV was killed when a larger SUV turned into his path on Highway 100.

A juvenile passenger in the man’s car suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the larger SUV, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for observation.

No names were released.

