Appeals Possible for Raised Property Taxes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s that time of year. We’ve been checking on property assessments on both sides of the river and found that many are going to see their property tax bills go up.

Don’t wait until your actual bill comes in December to pay attention, though. Now is the time to something.

“I do get a lot of phone calls in November and December, and tax payers have received a 15 percent increase and their very upset, but unfortunately there’s not much recourse for them unless they recently purchased their property,” says Tad Berry, president of property tax assessment consultants. He says the assessors haven’t been inside of your home, don’t know all of the creaks and cracks, so if you have a leaky roof or basement it might be worth an appeal.

If your assessment is a lot higher, your property is supposed to be assessed in-person.

“If the assessor has inspected your property, they must do that by law, if they want to increase your assessment by more than 15 percent,” he says.

Berry says the St. Louis county assessor has almost 400-thousand parcels of real estate, and in trying to value each of them, he says mistakes are bound to happen.

