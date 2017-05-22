KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Fidget Spinners Become Choking Hazard

May 22, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: choking, fidget spinner, small parts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A warning to parents about the latest kid craze – fidget spinners: They could be a choking hazard if you child puts them in his or her mouth.

Lori Winkler, a child safety specialist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says kids need to keep the toys away from their mouths.

“The problem is, with the safety concerns are that there’s multiple small pieces in these and there’s like a rubber cap that goes over the top part, but that cap comes off this little washer and the bearings fall out and they pose a chocking hazard,” she says.

A 10-year-old girl in Houston recently choked on a round metal bearing from her fidget spinner. It got lodged in her esophagus and had to be surgically removed.

