First-of-a-Kind Stamps Are Round, Mimic Sports Ball Textures

WASHINGTON (KMOX) — The U.S. Postal Service will soon release stamps with the look — and feel — of actual balls used in popular sports.

Available nationwide June 14, the Have a Ball! Forever stamps depict balls used in baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

A special coating applied to the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel of a baseball’s stitching, a golf ball’s dimples, and a tennis ball’s seams!

And while most traditional stamps are square or rectangular, these stamps will be round.

The Forever stamps will be issued in panes of 16 that include two stamps of each design.

The Have a Ball! stamps are being issued as a Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Stamp artist Daniel Nyari of Long Island City, NY, and stamp designer Mike Ryan of Charlottesville, VA, worked with Art Director Greg Breeding of Charlottesville, VA to create the stamp images.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook