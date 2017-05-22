NGA West Spearheads Growing St. Louis Construction Boom

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Completion of the new NGA West complex in north St. Louis is still at least five years away, but officials hosting a day-long job expo Monday said they need a lot of construction workers on board as soon as possible.

“There’s a lot of large projects on the forefront,” pointed out Jeff Boyer, VP of Operations for McCarthy Building Companies during the event at the former Rhema Church, 2233 Cass Ave., now serving as the temporary construction headquarters for the NGA West project. “Centene, Monsanto, SSM is building a new hospital. We’ve got BJC with another large project looming.”

In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting that hiring for construction laborers and helpers will grow at least 13% by the year 2024.

That would be faster than the average growth rate for all other occupations.

In the post-Recession era there’s been a decreasing work base in the construction industry nationally, according to Russell Halliday, program manager for the city’s “Project Connect”.

“So here’s an opportunity to say ‘Okay, how do we get local people involved in rebuilding St. Louis?’,” he posited. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The event also gave KMOX News the chance to get an update from Halliday on the status of the NGA West project.

“We are in the process right now of completing, probably by the end of this week, all of the residential demolitions,” he explained. “All of the utilities are pretty much laid out now, rerouted around the site. Streets have been vacated.”

More than 135 buildings have been demolished to make way for the new NGA West site.

The job expo was necessary because that effort alone will need a minimum of 1,300 workers to complete by the year 2022.

“St. Louis is an extremely busy construction market right now,” according to Boyer. “And the outlook over the next five to ten years is very positive with a lot of large projects. It’s a really good time for individuals to be in the industry.”