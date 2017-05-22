Police Officer Injured in Velda City Shooting

May 22, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Officer involved shooting, St. Louis County Police, Velda City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX)(UPDATED 12:55 p.m.) A Velda City police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a domestic incident Monday.

Police agencies were called to the 2200 block of Lucas and Hunt following a domestic incident about 11:15 a.m., according to St. Louis County police.

An officer suffered a graze wound during the incident.

Police told KMOX’s Brian Kelly that the officer is OK, and they are no longer searching for a suspect in the shooting.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

