Police Officer Injured in Velda City Shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – (UPDATED 12:55 p.m.) A Velda City police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a domestic incident Monday.
Police agencies were called to the 2200 block of Lucas and Hunt following a domestic incident about 11:15 a.m., according to St. Louis County police.
An officer suffered a graze wound during the incident.
Police told KMOX’s Brian Kelly that the officer is OK, and they are no longer searching for a suspect in the shooting.
The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.