County Police Call For Charges Against Metro Security

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Prosecutor has been asked to consider charges of “impersonating a law enforcement officer” against eight Metrolink guards.
A source familiar with the case tells KMOX that county police about a week ago sent requests for charges, or warrant packets, on eight Metrolink guards to the office of prosecutor Bob McCulloch. Whether McCulloch will file charges is unclear, but just last month, the county prosecutor sent Metrolink a letter obtained by KMOX News warning that “any bi-state employee impersonating a law enforcement officer does so at their own peril, and this office may take other action.”
The problem is the light rail guards have uniforms that look like police and they have been carrying ID’s that say they’re “commissioned law enforcement officers.”