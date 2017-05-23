Parents: Here’s How To Talk About Terrorism With Children

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There is no doubt kids at school today were talking about the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. And many parents may be wondering how to have a conversation about terrorism with their children.

Some kids will take the news in stride, while others may be traumatized.

Angela Sastry, at the Community Counseling Center at Great Circle, says listening is the most important thing for parents right now – and observing.

“If they’re isolating, or if they seem confused, or if they’re upset, I think it’s just really important to be having those conversations — just asking the children how they’re doing, how are they feeling. You’re just kind of reassuring them that they’re safe,” Sastry says.

She stresses it’s not about parents telling their children what they think, but about listening to your children, answering their questions and assuring them that they are safe.

