Proof of the St. Louis Cardinals Owning Clayton Kershaw

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals must know something about Clayton Kershaw that the rest of Major League Baseball can’t figure out.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, and 2014 NL MVP is currently leading the league in wins and WHIP. Tuesday night, he will face the Cardinals, who own a pretty impressive track record against him.

Check out the stats:

In 15 career starts against St. Louis, totally 96.1 innings, he is 6-5. So he does, technically, have a winning record against the birds on the bats. Only four teams (Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox) have a .500 or better record against him. And the franchise with the fifth-best winning percentage – is St. Louis.

He has a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio against St. Louis. That is his second worst ratio against any MLB team. Only Cleveland is lower at 1.67, but Kershaw has thrown only five innings against the Indians.

Kershaw has a 3.18 ERA against St. Louis. That’s the sixth best in the league. It looks even better when compared to how he pitched against some of the best teams in the majors: Chicago Cubs, 2.18; Washington Nationals, 2.02; San Francisco Giants, 1.62; New York Mets, 1.29.

Kershaw lost his last four postseason starts against St. Louis. In the 2013 NLCS and 2014 NLDS, he threw against St. Louis twice in both series – the Dodgers lost every single time. The Cardinals scored 19 runs in the 24.2 innings he pitched.

St. Louis has a .304 on-base percentage versus Kershaw. Only three teams have a better OBP against Kershaw, but St. Louis has the best on-base rate among teams with more than three starts against Kershaw.

Kershaw’s 36 total walks given up to St. Louis hitters are the fifth most to any team. Every team with more walks against him, Kershaw has throw at least 155 innings against them, compared to St. Louis’ 96.1 innings.

However, in the most recent matchup between St. Louis and Kershaw, he stuck out 11 in eight innings and allowed only one hit. That was in June 2015.

We’ll see if his Cardinals curse has been broken tonight at 9:10. Hear the game from Los Angeles on KMOX 1120 AM, pregame coverage begins at 8:15 p.m.

