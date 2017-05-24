Michael Brown’s Mother Graduates from Jennings Adult Education Program

JENNINGS, MO. (KMOX) – It’s graduation season, but Jennings High School’s 100th ceremony will be bittersweet.
Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson prompted varying reactions all over the world, but it also inspired his mother Lezley McSpadden to do something she hadn’t done since he was born. Jennings School District Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy says during a conversation, McSpadden revealed she dropped out of high school in her junior year after having her son, Michael Brown.
Dr. McCoy says he told McSpadden an adult education course was already in motion adding, “What better way for you to honor your son than by obtaining your high school diploma?” Lezley McSpadden will walk across the stage with the first class of students from the Jennings Adult Education Program.