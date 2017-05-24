School Officials Stop ‘End of the School Year’ Prank

May 24, 2017 7:56 PM
Filed Under: automated message, officials, parents, prank, school, students

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s the end of the school year and apparently some students at the Grand Center Arts Academy may have been planning a prank.

The school sent parents a recorded message explaining they received information retrieved from a student chat room. The recorded message was also sent to the KMOX Newsroom.

Assistant Principal Rebecca Irving says they students also planned to throw their papers in the air at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

School officials will only say that the situation has been handled.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen