School Officials Stop ‘End of the School Year’ Prank

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s the end of the school year and apparently some students at the Grand Center Arts Academy may have been planning a prank.
The school sent parents a recorded message explaining they received information retrieved from a student chat room. The recorded message was also sent to the KMOX Newsroom.
Assistant Principal Rebecca Irving says they students also planned to throw their papers in the air at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
School officials will only say that the situation has been handled.