T-Rex Incubator Brings 2300 Jobs to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – T-Rex, the start-up incubator on Washington Avenue downtown, has had a big economic impact in the six years since it opened. The entire report will be unveiled tonight, but here’s a preview.
The 200 companies who’ve gone through T-Rex have created 2,230 jobs. Most of the start-ups who’ve gotten too big for the space have stayed downtown once moving on, and geospatial intelligence firm ‘Boundless’ will open St. Louis offices in T-Rex to be close to the NGA Federal Spy Agency coming to the northside.