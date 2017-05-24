T-Rex Incubator Brings 2300 Jobs to St. Louis

May 24, 2017 10:13 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – T-Rex, the start-up incubator on Washington Avenue downtown, has had a big economic impact in the six years since it opened. The entire report will be unveiled tonight, but here’s a preview.

The 200 companies who’ve gone through T-Rex have created 2,230 jobs. Most of the start-ups who’ve gotten too big for the space have stayed downtown once moving on, and geospatial intelligence firm ‘Boundless’ will open St. Louis offices in T-Rex to be close to the NGA Federal Spy Agency coming to the northside.

