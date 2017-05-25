Free Pizza for Journalists at Pi Restaurants

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-based pizza chain Pi Pizzeria is giving free pizza to journalists at all its locations today.
The restaurant is calling it “Love a Journalist Day.”
“In light of the physical and figurative assaults on our journalists and real news, we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news,” reads Pi’s Facebook and Instagram post shared this morning.
Those in the news business only need to bring a press credential, business card or other identifier to any Pi location today to receive their free pizza.
Pi’s announcement comes a day after a reporter from the Guardian accused Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat, of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters.