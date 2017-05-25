Toll Ban Could be on 2018 Ballot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The treasurer of the group “A Better Way Forward” says now that the secretary of state has approved petitions for a toll road ban referendum in Missouri, it’s up to them to collect 160 thousand signatures to get it placed on next year’s ballot.

Mark Stephens, who is also CEO of a Foristell-based fertilizer company, says while they don’t think toll roads make good business sense, they are willing to be on a committee to find solutions to the state’s road funding problems.

“We’re going to come up with some solutions, be it raising fuel taxes, fees, other stuff, but we just think the toll road would be too much of a hardship for our businesses and farmers along the highway,” he says.

