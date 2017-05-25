WATCH: Joe Buck Answers Questions From KMOX Listeners

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX gave our Facebook followers the chance to ask Fox broadcaster and St. Louis-native Joe Buck a few questions, while he joined the Charlie Brennan Show, Thursday.

Here is their Q & A:

Casey: Who do you see as some of the “up and comers” in the sports broadcast business?

Buck: Funny, that Casey should ask that, a guy named Joe Davis. Who is the young man who took over for Vin Scully in L.A. I think he will take my job, at MLB on Fox. That, I am predicting.

Steve: How are you enjoying the golf gig? Are the PGA Tour’s young guns as personable as them seem?

Buck: Yeah, they are great guys. The time that I have the most interaction is during the practice rounds becuase we can go inside the ropes and walk with them. So I’ve done practice rounds with guys like Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. They love talking, they make it fun.

Eric: How many St. Louis Cardinals games each season do you get to go to?

Buck: Right now, zero. I’m down to none. Normally, I have a few Cardinals games with my Fox schedule. But I still go to a handful of games, take my daughters and just enjoy it from the seats.

