Drinking Increases Breast Cancer Risk in New Study

May 26, 2017 6:50 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some new advice for women on lowering your breast cancer risk based on data collected from 12 million women and dozens of studies around the world.

“What they found was, in women that are pre-menopausal, drinking more than one glass of alcohol a day increases their risk of getting breast cancer by about 5 percent, and women who were post-menopausal having more than one glass of alcohol a day increased it by 9 percent,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Theresa Schwartz, a breast cancer surgeon at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

“So in several of these studies it was statistically significant and important enough for them to recommend that women have no more than one drink per day on average in a week,” she says.

The study also found vigorous exercise lowered breast cancer risk by 10 percent in post-menopausal women and by 17 percent in pre-menopausal women.

