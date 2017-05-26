Illinois Unemployment Rate Shows Declining Workforce

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Unemployment was down in most of Illinois’ metro areas, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing.
Illinois Department of Employment Security spokesman Bob Gough says the drop between April of last year and this year is largely due to a shrinking workforce. Half the state’s metropolitan regions lost jobs, even if the unemployment rate went down.
“It’s whether they’re leaving the state, or just stopped looking for work, or retired. Labor force numbers overall have declined for several reasons,” he says.
The Metro East area added some jobs, only 600 though. The unemployment rate fell from 5.5 percent to 4.2 percent.