Two Sunday Traffic Deaths in Region

May 28, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Hall Street, Ironton, Miranda Foster, Missouri Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman was killed on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County early Sunday morning, when she was hit while assisting a motorist in the median.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Miranda Foster of Ironton stepped into the path of a Mustang driven by a St. Louis man.

It happened at about 1:45 south of Route M.

In a separate incident, Sunday, one person was killed and another seriously injured, in a head-on collision on Hall Street in St. Louis.

It happened at about 9:30 am near Riverview.

