Two Sunday Traffic Deaths in Region

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman was killed on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County early Sunday morning, when she was hit while assisting a motorist in the median.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Miranda Foster of Ironton stepped into the path of a Mustang driven by a St. Louis man.
It happened at about 1:45 south of Route M.
In a separate incident, Sunday, one person was killed and another seriously injured, in a head-on collision on Hall Street in St. Louis.
It happened at about 9:30 am near Riverview.