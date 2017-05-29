How Old Are Your Smoke Alarms?

ST. PETERS, Mo.(KMOX)- Smoke alarms are made to be replaced after 10 years.
That’s the message from Central County Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brown.
He says a St. Peters family’s 30-year-old alarms failed to wake them when a small fire broke out in their basement early Sunday, “It’s not that the battery or power units are bad in them, it’s the sensing units that go bad. This family even reported they had tested theirs recently. When they pressed the button it made a sound, but that doesn’t mean the sensor is still working properly.”
Brown says the family woke to the smell of smoke and got out safely.
He says Central County firefighters, like most departments, are available to come out and install new smoke alarms in homes without ones, or to help families test and evaluate the units they currently have.