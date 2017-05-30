Autopsy: Toddler Electrocuted at Kansas Carnival By Fencing

Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Carnival, death, electric, electrocuted, Evans United Shows, fence, injured, Kansas, metal fencing, Missouri, Plattsburg, Pressley Bartonek, toddler, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An autopsy report concludes that a toddler fatally injured at a carnival in Wichita, Kansas, died after grabbing an electrically charged fence.

The report cited Tuesday by the Wichita Eagle says 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek of Conway Springs was diagnosed as being brain dead five days after being shocked May 12.

According to the report, the toddler was at a small carnival on a parking lot when she grabbed metal fencing and became unresponsive by the time her father freed her hands.

The report says that a test by an electrical company showed about 300 volts coming from the fence.

The carnival operator, Evans United Shows based in Plattsburg, Mo., has not publicly commented about the matter.

Wichita police are investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen