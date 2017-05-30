Gangs Alive and Well in Metro Area – But Continue to Evolve

May 30, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: assault, Crime, guns, Illinois, metro area, Midwest, Missouri, region, violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Car jackings, murder, and assault are all crimes that may be tied to gangs in our region.

What drives the crime and the way gangs are formed, is different compared to the 80’s and 90’s.

The St. Clair County state’s attorney Brendan Kelly says gangs are no longer a franchise, but have evolved into individual cells that are often tied to a street where gang members live rather than a neighborhood. One thing that hasn’t changed is the use of guns – in which most are stolen from Missouri.

Kelly says for those who leave firearms in their vehicles, they can be stolen and brought into Illinois.

” There are guns that come from Mississippi. There are a lot of folks that have family connections from St. Louis…that are tied down to Mississippi – where they have a very little regulation in terms of gun purchasing.”

He says personal vendetta’s and street credibility are just as likely to drive gang violence as drugs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen