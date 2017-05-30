WSJ: Fewer Americans Eat Out for Lunch During Work Week

May 30, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: lunch hour, Wall Street Journal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The U.S. restaurant industry is being hit hard by changing social trends.

The restaurant lunch seems to be going to the way of the company lunch hour — who still gets that?

The Wall Street Journal reports even some restaurant company executives sheepishly admit they order food in because it’s just more efficient to eat at their desks.

Americans took 433 million fewer lunches out last year, a drop of 2 percent from the year before.

The WSJ reports many people no longer have time to lavish on a lunch hour, and the drop-off in business is significant for an industry that has traditionally relied on the lunch crowd to make a profit.

