Albert Pujols Slugs Home Run 599

Greg Beacham, Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:07 AM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 599th career homer during the Los Angeles Angels’ nine-run third inning in a 9-3 victory over struggling Bartolo Colon and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Pujols moved to the brink of his latest milestone with a three-run homer off Colon early in the Angels’ biggest one-inning rally of the season.

The 37-year-old slugger has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He will be the ninth player in baseball history, and the fourth-youngest, to reach 600 homers with his next shot.

Parker Bridwell (1-0) earned his first major league victory, pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning.

In their second game after losing Mike Trout to an injured thumb ligament, the Angels still managed plenty of runs to back their first-time starter.

