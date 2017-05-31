Final LouFest Lineup Announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The entire LouFest lineup is out! We don’t know who will play when just yet, but Mike Van Hee of Listen Live Entertainment is particularly proud of one “get” this year.
Van Hee says they’ve been trying to get Snoop Dogg for years.
“Schedules are really hard to align to make sure that an artist can fit within radius clauses and we’re lucky that it worked out this year,” he says.
Snoop Dogg headlines the festival along with Weezer and Cage The Elephant. Otherbands include Run the Jewels, Spoon and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. This year the party moves to Forest Park’s “Festival Plaza” due to construction on the central fields.