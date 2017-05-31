Google Reveals Most Misspelled Words By Each State

May 31, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Google, misspelled words

Google released its list of the most misspelled words by state, and people are having a ball mocking their fellow Americans.

One state getting lots of grief is Wisconsin, whose most misspelled word is Wisconsin!

The shortest word came from Rhode Island. People there couldn’t spell “liar.”

Five states, including fashion hot spots New York and California, had trouble spelling “beautiful.”

Ironically, even Google’s map had a misspelling, making a typo on Washington DC’s word “ninety.” They quickly corrected it.

One Twitter user then pointed out President Donald Trump’s latest typo, and jokingly updated Google’s list again.

