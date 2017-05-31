Ground Breaks at New BJC West County Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Construction begins on a new hospital in Creve Coeur. It’s replacing the 50-year-old Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital with a new one, but while dignitaries turned dirt with ceremonial shovels, the heavy equipment was already hard at work.
Barnes-Jewish West County President Trisha Lollo says this new location will more convenient for county residents.
“Because of the convenient location for the residents of west St. Louis County and as we build this new facility it will remain small, it will remain very personal and easily accessible,” she says.
Lollo says the new west county hospital will be all about convenience: all-private patient rooms, a consolidated imaging platform and expanded surgical capabilities. She says they anticipate taking patients by the middle of 2019.