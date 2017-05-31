Investigators of Chinese IvankaTrump Factory Dissappear

BEIJING, CHINA (CBS) – CBS News has confirmed that three people looking into the work conditions inside Chinese factories have disappeared. CBS News Correspondent Ben Tracy is in Beijing. He says one of the factories being investigated produces shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand.
“China Labor Watch says that this is the first time that the Chinese government or Chinese officials have cracked down on them in this way. Basically two of their workers were not allowed to cross into Hong Kong as they tried to leave mainland China. Now all three of these people who are investigating these conditions have disappeared,” says Tracy.