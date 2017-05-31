Kids Order Off Amazon Without Permission? You Could Get a Refund.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon is offering refunds to parents whose children – under 18 – bought items on the Amazon app without permission.
The Federal Trade Commission reports that Amazon has set up a process for refunding more than $70 million in charges incurred between November 2011 and May 2016.
“Amazon didn’t require a password for in-app purchases, which allowed children to spend hundreds of dollars playing ‘free’ games by buying virtual goods—like coins, stars, and pet food—without their parents’ permission,” according to the FTC.
A federal court found Amazon liable for the charges, and has ordered the company to provide refunds.
Eligible consumers should be receiving an email from Amazon.
Consumers who believe they might be eligible for a refund can CLICK HERE, or log in to their Amazon.com accounts, and go to the Message Center to find information about requesting a refund.
Refund requests can be completed online, and the deadline for submitting requests is May 28, 2018.
Questions about individual refunds? Call Amazon at 866-216-1072.
CLICK HERE for more information.