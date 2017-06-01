Agreement Pullout: Environmentalists Hate It, Businesses Love It

June 1, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: business, Environment, Global Warming, Mayor Lyda Krewson, Missouri, Paris Climate Agreement, President Donald Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The President’s recent decision to pull out of the climate agreement – environmentalists hate it, but big business loves it.

KMOX has local reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision to pullout of the Paris Climate Agreement. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment is calling President Trump’s move “irresponsible.”

Executive Director Heather Navaro says in Missouri climate change can increase temperatures causing heat-related deaths, respiratory illness, pests, flooding and more drought.

However, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce is applauding the pullout. Chamber President Dan Mehan says for the business community it is good news.

“What the Paris accord did was unilaterally disarm American manufacturing in particular,” Mehan says. “It put us at a grave disadvantage in international competition.”

Navaro says climate change is real and needs to be addressed by lowering carbon emissions. Mehan says there is “no consensus of opinion” on that.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is among the dozens of mayors who say they remain committed to the Paris accord despite the President decision to pull out of the deal.

According to CBS News mayors of the world’s mega cities signed an agreement, committing to addressing climate change said that despite the U.S. move.

American cities can continue to play a role in trying to prevent catastrophic global warming. Mayor Krewson has not actually signed the agreement, but her spokesman says she plans on it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen