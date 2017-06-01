Agreement Pullout: Environmentalists Hate It, Businesses Love It

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The President’s recent decision to pull out of the climate agreement – environmentalists hate it, but big business loves it.

KMOX has local reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision to pullout of the Paris Climate Agreement. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment is calling President Trump’s move “irresponsible.”

Executive Director Heather Navaro says in Missouri climate change can increase temperatures causing heat-related deaths, respiratory illness, pests, flooding and more drought.

However, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce is applauding the pullout. Chamber President Dan Mehan says for the business community it is good news.

“What the Paris accord did was unilaterally disarm American manufacturing in particular,” Mehan says. “It put us at a grave disadvantage in international competition.”

Navaro says climate change is real and needs to be addressed by lowering carbon emissions. Mehan says there is “no consensus of opinion” on that.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is among the dozens of mayors who say they remain committed to the Paris accord despite the President decision to pull out of the deal.

According to CBS News mayors of the world’s mega cities signed an agreement, committing to addressing climate change said that despite the U.S. move.

American cities can continue to play a role in trying to prevent catastrophic global warming. Mayor Krewson has not actually signed the agreement, but her spokesman says she plans on it.

