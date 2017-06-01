FBI Concerned For St. Louis City Police

June 1, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: FBI, funding, police, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The funding shortfall on the St. Louis police department and the shortage of officers is a cause of concern for the local head of the FBI. Special Agent in Charge William Wood believes a majority of citizens support the police.

“I do think that the city will come up with the money. You know in the county, the citizens spoke, they voted for Prop P, they’re going to get more police officers, and the officers they have are going to get better trained, better equipped, and I think you’ll see the same in the city,” he says.

Right now the city remains about a hundred officers short of its authorized strength, and some 80 more city officers have applied for higher paying jobs in St. Louis county.

