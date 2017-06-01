VIDEO: 7 Most Frustrating Packaging Ripoffs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX’s Charlie Brennan got the conversation started on Wednesday morning, when he brought his recently purchased Colgate toothpaste into the newsroom. He opened it up during his show, to display the misleading packaging that made him believe the tube inside the box was larger than it actually is.

So, that got us thinking, what are some of the biggest ripoffs caused by packing products into bigger boxes. Here’s our list:

Toothpaste

The proof is in the packaging.

Medicine bottles



There is an explanation to why you open up a bottle of necessary pills, but it’s only a quarter of the way full. It’s a cost-saving strategy for drug makers to be able to produce the same size bottle for a majority of it’s pills.

Movie candy

Movie theater candy ripoff big box small bag #FirstWorldProblems pic.twitter.com/jqvtKrsv — Ryan Motl (@ryan_motl) June 2, 2012

It’s already more expensive than the Walgreen’s across the street, and they make you work harder for less sugar. You buy a box of Cookie Dough Bites, then go into a silent theatre and have to rip open the cardboard, then you also have to split the plastic bag that holds the child’s-size order of candy inside.

Potato chips

Just bought a "full size" bag of @UtzSnacks & couldve gotten the same amt of chips in a vending machine bag. #ripoff pic.twitter.com/NVx9lyjzkY — Rae (@MermaidsMatter) May 29, 2017

If only bags of chips were more see-through like most bags of pretzels, then maybe Lay’s would stop keeping its bags half-full of air.

Mail packages



If you’re an addicted Amazon shopper like most of us, you sometimes can’t remember what you ordered last week. So, that three-foot tall box sitting on your front porch feels like Christmas morning. But then you open it up and it’s just that cool St. Louis Cardinals beach towel.

NFL games



You may watch an entire NFL game from kickoff until the clock hit’s 0:00 in the fourth quarter, which probably took up about four hours of your Sunday. But you actually only watched about 11 minuets of football. Think about commercials, time outs, 30-seconds between every play, half time and replays. Sometimes the time between the snap of the ball and when the play is whistled dead is only 2 seconds long.

Girl Scout cookies



Look at all the space those plastic partitions take up inside a box of Caramel deLites ( A.K.A Samoas) and Do-si-dos (A.K.A Peanut Butter Sandwich).

But whoever is packaging Thin Mints, keep up the good work.

