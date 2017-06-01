St. Charles Rolls Out Text-to-911 Service

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – A new way of contacting 911 has been launched in St. Charles.

The text-to-911 movement allows users to text 911 for those in need of service.

St. Charles County Director of Emergency Communications Jeff Smith says texting 911 is an option for users when a call is not safe or practical.

Smith says phone calls are still preferred, but texting is the way technology is moving.

“Over 70 percent of the calls that we receive now on 911 come in via a wireless phone,” he says.

Emergency dispatchers will interact with those texting 911 just like a normal text message.

For more information about the new 911 system, visit sccmo.org/EmergencyCommunications

