St. Louis FC Back in Soccer Park After Floods

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the first time since April 22nd the St. Louligans will be back in their corner at Soccer Park tomorrow night as St. Louis FC plays its first home game since the last month’s flood.

General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh expects FC fans will go nuts when the team takes the field, which is a new one.

“We did lose one turf field, so we took the stadium field turf and and moved it to one of the other fields there at the soccer park, and put a new field in at the stadium so we have a brand new surface,” he says.

Albumaugh says they also have a new, larger scoreboard, which was planned before the flood. He says some, but not all of the repairs, were covered by insurance, and while some fencing and bleachers won’t be ready for tomorrow night, Alumbaugh says it will be good to be home again.

Albumaugh says recovering from the second flood in 17 months has taken an emotional toll on everyone in the organization.

“The maintenance guys, the guys that are rearranging schedules, the team that’s training at a different facility away from home with not quite all the amenities that they’re used to, and everybody’s done great with it. I think that speaks for our culture and our leadership,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook