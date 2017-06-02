7 Y/O Remains Critical After Quad. Shooting; Officials Ask Witnesses to Come Forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 7-year-old girl shot in the head, remaining in critical and unstable condition. The girl’s mother also shot — she died Thursday night. Two men also shot and killed.

It happened in daylight Thursday afternoon, in the street near Lillian and Beacon avenues in north St. Louis.

The scene in north St Louis where shooting kills three adults, injures a 7-year old girl. pic.twitter.com/DyohGLQmpQ — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 1, 2017

Killed in the attack were 27-year-old Derrick Irving, who lived in the West End, 24-year-old Jessica Garth of Webster Groves, and a man who has not yet been identified.

The four – along with a 5-year-old girl who was not hurt – were in a vehicle when someone opened fire on them.

Police say they found no guns and no drugs at the scene, and it’s not clear who did the shooting or what the motive was.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner arrived at the scene Thursday, saying it’s time for witnesses to tell police what they saw.

“I know my office stands strong to protect anyone who wants to come forward, along with the police,” she said.

"How do you shoot a 7-year old in the head? It makes me sad, it makes me livid," says Mayor Krewson. pic.twitter.com/XjBKBtvJw3 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 2, 2017

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is also urging anyone with a tip on the quadruple shooting to please call police.

“I know that that is a hard thing for the public to do sometimes, but we’ve got to have everybody’s help on this,” she said during a Friday morning news conference.

Krewson says the shooting of a 7-year old girl in the attack makes her sad, and makes her livid.

She is asking the Missouri State Highway Patrol to cover the highways in St. Louis this summer to free up city police officers to cover the neighborhoods.

