Metro Ridership Down, Following National Trend

June 2, 2017 9:15 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ridership on Metro is down. That mirrors a national trend, but also comes at a time when the transportation agency is dealing with some high-profile crimes on platforms and in trains. Overall ridership fell 4.4% in the third quarter. Year to date, ridership is down more than 6%.

Patty Beck with Metro says gas prices have been low, which means more people drive. Although she tells the Business Journal security concerns or the perception of safety is certainly a factor. Art Guzzetti with the American Public Transportation Association say St. Louis’ numbers are fairly consistent with other cities and that long-term trends are favorable.

