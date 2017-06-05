Appeals Court Again Denies Blagojevich Request for Rehearing

CHICAGO (AP) – A federal appeals court again has rejected a request from former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for a rehearing on his request for another resentencing.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied Blagojevich’s May 19 petition for a hearing before the entire court. Blagojevich made the request a month after a three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected his case.

Those three judges in April rejected arguments that a federal judge failed to consider Blagojevich’s prison rehabilitation efforts when resentencing him last summer. U.S. District Judge James Zagel gave Blagojevich the same 14-year term he’d handed down in 2011.

Blagojevich has exhausted virtually all of his legal options. One of the last options would be to ask President Donald Trump for clemency.

