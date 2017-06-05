Healthcare Officials Alarmed at Increased Gun Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The number of children killed or injured during a recent wave of gun violence in St. Louis has become quite alarming.

Among those reacting is Amy Hunter, manager of diversity inclusion at St. Louis Children’s hospital where many of those young victims have been taken for treatment.

“What I’m asking St. Louis to do is imagine it’s their child, and then act on that. I don’t know if we’re too afraid that we won’t be successful at it, but I can tell you we’re being successful at complacency and that is costing the lives of our babies. That’s not ok with me,” she says.

She subscribes to the theory that idle hands become the Devil’s playthings, so she’s hoping that more young people can find work or be given a chance to attend college to get them off the streets.

