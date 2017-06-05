New YMCA Grand Opening Downtown Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a big ribbon-cutting planned for downtown later this morning.
The newest chapter of the Gateway Region YMCA is set to open on Locust in the MX building.
District Vice President Dan Schulze says there will be lots of ways to stay in shape at the “Y”, including the only Hot Yoga classes offered downtown.
“Yoga that’s done at up to 105 degrees, so it really gets you sweating and it’s supposed to help more with flexibility than regular yoga and it’s more restorative process,” he says.
He notes they’re returning to their roots, located at the same site where the city’s first “Y” opened at the 2nd Baptist Church in 1853.
Go to “GWRYMCA.org” for more info.