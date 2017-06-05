St. Louis NAACP Leader Speaks on Confederate Memorial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man who heads up the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP is letting people know what he thinks should be done about that Confederate monument at Forest Park.

Adolphus Pruitt is pitching his idea to Mayor Lyda Krewson, which consists of putting up scaffolding around the entire 32-foot statue and then blocking that off with plywood to hide it from view.

“I just think it’s more quick and cost effective, utilizing the resources that we’ve got to try to solve our problem. I don’t think we would have a bunch of people out protesting plywood,” he says.

Pruitt says he got the idea over the weekend when he happened to bike past the monument and saw police on the scene keeping pro- and anti-monument groups apart.

He started wondering if those police resources couldn’t be better used in other areas.

