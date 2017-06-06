Teen With Autism Helps Parents Escape Trailer Fire

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOX) – A teenager with autism saves his mother’s and father’s lives after their house in the East 30 Mobile Home Park in Glen Carbon caught fire.

The teen woke up at about 3:30 to go to the restroom and noticed the fire in the rear of the single-wide trailer.

“Two bedrooms on this end and a bath, looks like the fire was contained to that area,” says Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well, who adds that the entire trailer was filled with smoke.

The teen helped his parents get out, including his 66-year-old father who has had a stroke.

The teen, covered in soot, said he tried to carry his dad out, but couldn’t, and his father fell at one point trying to evacuate. An officer arrived to help them get out, and the parents are now in a St. Louis hospital.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook