Missouri Highway Patrol’s Annual School Bus Inspection Results Are In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is your child’s school bus safe?

The state of Missouri inspects each of them every year, and KMOX has the results.

When they fired up the buses, Missouri State Highway Patrol inspectors found issues and sidelined buses in school districts including the Special School District – where 22 buses were not approved – and Riverview Gardens, where seven weren’t approved.

A Riverview Gardens district spokeswoman tells KMOX the district now has a contract with First Student for transportation.

In Francis-Howell, 18 out of 174 buses were rejected. But those districts still had more than 80 percent of their buses pass.

In Parkway, with a 90 percent approval, a district spokeswoman says their issues were the kind that could be fixed immediately, like a hatch alarm not going off, or a malfunctioning crossing arm.

John Burroughs is listed as having two buses — and neither passed.

Many districts in the region aced the test. Among those with perfect scores — Affton, Bayless, Clayton, Ft. Zumwalt and Rockwood school districts.

