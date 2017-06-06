Missouri Taxpayers: ‘Where is My Refund?’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says more than 1,000 people have called her office asking where their tax refunds are.

According to a law passed in 2015, the state has 45 days to issue refunds after the return’s been completed – for those who filed on April 18th, the deadline was June 2.

Any refund received after 45 days requires an interest payment.

“Missourians are becoming understandably frustrated by this delay,” Galloway says. “The Department of Revenue needs to know about these complaints that we’re getting and needs to address these items.”

The complaints are numerous – getting disconnected, not being able to talk to a live person, getting late payments with no interest and more.

“Tax time comes the same time every year,” Galloway says. “The Department of Revenue knows that this is the responsibility, they know what their deadlines are.”

The revenue department says all refunds should be issued by June 30th. Galloway’s office is auditing the tax refund process implemented by the relatively new law.

