Belleville Police In Las Vegas for Child Death Investigation

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – KMOX has more information on the discovery of a child’s remains in a Centreville garage Tuesday morning.

It was a call from a domestic violence shelter in Las Vegas that began the investigation Tuesday.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Ray Spencer says a woman told detectives she was being abused and prostituted by her husband, Jason Quate.

“He was placed under arrest for the sex trafficking and for living off the earnings of a prostitute, currently,” Spencer says. “Those charges could be modified because this is still an ongoing investigation, locally.”

During the interview with detectives, the woman also told police that during an altercation with her husband, he killed her 6-year-old daughter, put her body in a container and hid it in a garage in Illinois. That’s when Centreville police were given the tip.

However, Belleville police believe the death occurred in Belleville.

Belleville police will be going to Las Vegas as part of the investigation into the child’s death.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook