City of St. Louis Prepares for Confederate Monument Takedown

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Confederate monument in Forest Park, which has already been spray painted by protesters, is now sealed off by a perimeter fence.
The grass surrounding the monument is encircled with chest-high parade barricade fencing, strung together with padlocks.
The area has recently seen clashes between those for and against keeping the monument in its place in Forest Park.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office tells KMOX the city is getting ready to remove the 32-foot tall monument, but not until engineers plan how to hoist out the separate sections with a construction crane.