Council Member Looks for New Location for Powerplex

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – What’s next for that proposed Powerplex that Chesterfield city officials appeared to shoot down this week?
St. Louis County council member Mark Harder is a supporter, but wonders if there’s any place else in the county besides the Chesterfield Valley that could host the site, which includes plans for a giant dome.
“It’s a very property, they need a lot of acreage, and unfortunately unless you’re on a floodplain somewhere, there’s not a lot of acreage like they need,” he says.
He did suggest that because it also has a floodplain, Maryland Heights could be a possible future location for the Powerplex.
“It’s a shame, because this would have been the perfect site, and it’s right be the interstate, you would have had great visibility, everybody would have known where it was,” he says.