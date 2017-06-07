Residents Have More Input in Development Under New Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Developers seeking tax breaks would first have to make promises in writing to residents, under a plan introduced in the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Sponsoring Alderwoman Megan Green says people don’t like the idea that they only get a public hearing after a deal has been worked out.
“Folks are really wanting to have a greater voice in these development projects. They often feel like the car is left the station before they get any kind of input in it,” she says.
Under the plan, neighbors near a proposed development could negotiate construction jobs, money for nearby schools, or street-scaping and lighting. And Green says if a developer fails to deliver what’s promised, the residents would have a legally-binding document to take them to court.