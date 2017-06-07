Man Killed After Shots Fired at Police Executing Search Warrant

June 7, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Officer involved shooting, SLMPD, South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)(UPDATED 1:03 p.m.) A 21-year-old man shot by police at a home on South Kingshighway in St. Louis has died.

Gunshots were fired at police officers in the 5400 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard in south city about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of SWAT were executing a search warrant, and upon gaining entry, multiple gunshots were fired at officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

No officers were injured.

Police are expected to release more information later this afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

