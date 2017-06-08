Car Jacking Chase Causes Crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A police chase involving two suspected car-jackers leads to an accident at Manchester Road and highway 270 this morning.

The chase involved a red Dodge Charger, reported stolen last night by two armed black males who were reportedly involved in a car-jacking incident yesterday, in Berkley. The Charger and other vehicle, a red Challenger were pursued by police until the chase was terminated when one car struck a police vehicle.

BREAKING: Stolen car strikes a bystander's car. Police tell @kmoxnews it was stolen in Berkeley, spotted in Rock Hill, chased to Des Peres. pic.twitter.com/ZaGbHeWaYw — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) June 8, 2017

The chase began around 7:30 this morning, and suspects have escaped. Police say after the crash, the other suspect jumped into the second car and drove away.

The Charger has been stopped after sliding into the grassy area near 270. Another car was also damaged in the crash, but it was not involved the chase.

The bystander car that was struck during this chase is being towed away now. Here's a view of the scene. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/p1ntrB66lW — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) June 8, 2017

